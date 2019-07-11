July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire and temperature warnings issued for third day in a row

By Staff Reporter090

As temperatures are expected to hit 41C again on Thursday, authorities for the third day in a row have renewed a red alert for fire risks and yellow weather warning.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41C inland, 35C in south and east coasts, and 33C in the remaining coastal areas and mountains. The warning is valid from 11am until 5pm where vulnerable people such as children and the elderly are advised to stay indoors.

The forestry department warned that the risk of forest fires was extremely high and strongly urged the public to avoid all activities which are likely to cause one.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire in or near a forest should immediately inform the nearest forestry station or call 1407 (forestry department) or 112 (fire services).

Staff Reporter

