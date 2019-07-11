July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greens call for further investigation into new Larnaca tower

By Staff Reporter00

A 22-floor tower has been approved for construction in Larnaca without a relevant environmental impact study being carried out, the Green Party said on Thursday.

The plot, on Finikoudes could flood, posing potential dangers, while the party points out that Larnaca is an earthquake zone, meaning additional risks.

“We believe that the competent group should examine the project more carefully before they move to its implementation because of the land’s peculiarity and also consider other important factors in the surroundings,” the Greens said about the 92 metre building.

The government, the Greens announcement said, has promised an impact study for the construction of high buildings and the height extension of the city.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

EU signals sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling – draft

Reuters News Service

Attempted murder case goes to criminal court after explosion

Staff Reporter

Cyprus marks deadly blast anniversary

Staff Reporter

Fire and temperature warnings issued for third day in a row

Staff Reporter

UNSG recommends extending UNFICYP’s mandate for another six months

CNA News Service

Cyprus launches new grain, Re Alexi

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign