July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hotel workers hospitalised after inhaling noxious fumes

By Andria Kades0112
Seven workers at a Limassol hotel had to be treated in hospital for breathing problems after inhaling noxious fumes caused by swimming pool chemicals, the fire service said on Thursday.

Speaking from the scene at the Amara hotel, fire service chief Markos Trangolas said the fumes were a result of two swimming pool chemicals, one being chlorine, mixed together by inadvertently.

“It was a result of a human error,” he told reporters.

Trangolas said the fire service arrived at the scene and followed all procedures, aired all spaes, cleared the chemicals on the floor and carried out inspections to ensure no fumes remained in the air.

He urged all hotel technicians to be extra careful when handling such substances.

