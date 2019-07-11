July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mobile phone links established between two sides

By Evie Andreou00

The two leaders on Thursday announced the implementation of the interoperability of mobile phones across the island with the aim of improving the communication between the communities and bringing all Cypriots closer together.

According to an announcement by Unficyp, the first call took place between the two leaders at 12:45pm, facilitated by the Special Representative to the Secretary-General on Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, confirming that the arrangement is now live and working.

“The achievement of this confidence building measure (CBM) underlines the importance of dialogue, trust and co-operation between both sides,” the announcement said.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades also discussed the possibility of meeting the soonest possible, it said.

The aim of the meeting, it said, is to evaluate the situation as regards to the current state of play on the Cyprus problem as well as furthering more potential CBMs which will affect positively the daily lives of all Cypriots.

 

 

