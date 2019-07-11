July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 50,000 enrolled in tertiary education in current academic year

By Staff Reporter00

A little over 51,000 students were enrolled in universities and colleges in Cyprus for the 2018-2019 academic year, of which 53 per cent are foreign nationals, research commissioned by the education ministry has found.

Of the 51,086 students overall, 47 per cent were Cypriots, 35 per cent citizens of other EU countries, and 18 per cent non-EU nationals.

The most popular field in undergraduate studies is medicine, followed by economics and business administration, the social sciences and civics.

In post-graduate studies, the most popular field of study were the social sciences and civics, followed by economics and business administration, and then the humanities and medicine.

