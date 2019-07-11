July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Wimbledon

Thursday’s order of play at Wimbledon

By Reuters News Service06

Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (play starts at 1200 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

8-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 7-Simona Halep (Romania)

11-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Barbora Strycova

Related posts

Nigeria and Senegal reach Africa Cup semis

Reuters News Service

AEK and Apollon begin Europa League campaigns

Iacovos Constantinou

Captain Morgan: England are living the dream

Reuters News Service

Nadal topples Querrey to set up Federer semi-final

Reuters News Service

Federer overcomes shaky start to join Gram Slam 100 club

Reuters News Service

Top seeds too strong for Murray and Williams in mixed doubles

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign