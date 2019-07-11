July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

U.S. wants ‘El Chapo’ in prison for life after murder plot target testifies

By Reuters News Service00
Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.

U.S. prosecutors said they want the Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to spend the rest of his life — plus 30 years — in prison, after he hears from a victim who survived a murder plot he was accused of initiating.

Guzman, 62, faces a mandatory minimum of life in prison at his scheduled July 17 sentencing hearing, following his February conviction on a variety of drug charges.

In a Wednesday night letter, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn to add another 30 years because jurors convicted Guzman of illegally using a firearm, including a machine gun, in connection with drug trafficking.

Prosecutors also said Guzman conspired to murder “numerous” people as a main leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, and at least one target intends to make a “victim-impact statement” at the sentencing hearing.

Jeffrey Lichtman, a lawyer for Guzman, was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

Related posts

Ukraine ex-president Poroshenko summoned for questioning

Reuters News Service

Storm likely to churn into hurricane, looms on U.S. Gulf coast

Reuters News Service

Ryanair operations chief to step down at end of year

Reuters News Service

China to Britain’s Hunt: Don’t use us in your leadership bid

Reuters News Service

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards deny trying to stop British tanker in Gulf-Fars news

Reuters News Service

Iranian boats ‘harass’ British tanker in the Gulf -U.S. officials

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign