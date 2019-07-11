July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Ukraine ex-president Poroshenko summoned for questioning

By Reuters News Service034
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroschenko.

Detectives from Ukraine’s state investigation bureau have summoned former president Petro Poroshenko for questioning, the bureau said on Thursday.

“We confirmed that he will be questioned,” a bureau spokesman said. He declined to give a reason for the questioning, which will take place on July 17. A spokeswoman for Poroshenko had no comment but said one might be available later.

Poroshenko, owner of the country’s biggest confectionery business, lost a presidential election in April to comedian and politician novice Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who campaigned on a promise to root out corruption.

Zelenskiy ran for president despite having no political experience. He played a teacher in a TV comedy who unexpectedly became president after a pupil filmed his foul-mouthed tirade against corrupt politicians and posted the video online.

His party, Servant of the People, now leads in the campaign for parliamentary elections to be held on July 21 — it had the backing of 37.8% of people who said they would vote, according to a poll conducted by KIIS research institute from June 25 to July 7.

Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party had the support of 7.2%, putting it in third place.

Related posts

Storm likely to churn into hurricane, looms on U.S. Gulf coast

Reuters News Service

Ryanair operations chief to step down at end of year

Reuters News Service

China to Britain’s Hunt: Don’t use us in your leadership bid

Reuters News Service

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards deny trying to stop British tanker in Gulf-Fars news

Reuters News Service

Iranian boats ‘harass’ British tanker in the Gulf -U.S. officials

Reuters News Service

Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hits Greece

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign