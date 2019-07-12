An evening of short German films

The Short Export 2019 project is set to present a selection of the finest and newest short films produced in Germany at the Goethe-Institut Zypern on Wednesday.

Short Export 2019 is the 14th edition of the successful short film programme that started in 2006 as Soirée Allemande. The joint Franco-German project of AG Kurzfilm – Bundesverband Deutscher Kurzfilm, Festival International du Court Métrage de Clermont-Ferrand, German Films, Goethe-Institut Lyon and KurzFilmAgentur Hamburg presents significant and current short films from Germany.

From over 500 German entries for the International Short Film Festival Clermont-Ferrand 2019, seven innovative short films have been selected for this year’s edition of the programme SHORT EXPORT – Made in Germany. The 90-minute programme features films that deal with the seeking and finding of identity in a unique and humorous way.

The seven short films included in the 2019 programme are: Biotop (documentary), Neko no Hi (animation), Tracing Addai (animated documentary), Am cu ce – Pride (drama), Chinese Checkers (animated documentary), Fest (experimental animation) and Carlottas Face (animated documentary). All films with a spoken voice will be subtitled in English.

Seven short German film screenings selected to be part of the Short Export 2019 project. July 17. 8pm. Goethe-Institut, Nicosia. Free. Tel: 22-674606