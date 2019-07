Authorities on Friday said a fire near a school in Paphos was being treated as a potential arson attack.

A day earlier at around 6:30pm, the fire services were alerted to a blaze next to the Koupatio primary school in Paphos.

The fire was extinguished however the risks were high as it is a densely populated area. It appeared the cause of the fire was a bundle of twigs and vegetation.

Though investigations continue, the fire services stipulated they were not excluding arson.