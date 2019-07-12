DP World Limassol awarded as the “Most Efficient Cruise Terminal”

The Company was recognised at the first MedCruise Awards

DP World Limassol was honoured with the “Most Efficient Cruise Terminal” in the maiden MedCruise Awards. The prestigious cruise industry event was held in Genoa, bringing together MedCruise members and associate members as well as their partners, local authorities, cruise line executives and members of the international press.

DP World Limassol port is the main cruise port of Cyprus and is designed to accommodate the largest operating cruise vessels. The brand new 7,000 sqm Passenger Terminal inaugurated in May 2018, offering cruise lines and passengers a wealth of services to accommodate all their needs, supported by the high international standards and efficiency of DP World Limassol.

DP World Limassol’s General Manager, Charles Meaby stated that: “We are especially proud to have received this award in recognition of our team’s tremendous efforts to deliver a world-class experience to our customers. We have a common mindset at DP World Limassol to improve our competitiveness. It is really a matter of pride for us to be able to exceed customer expectations in terms of service standards and we graciously accept this prestigious award. In addition, we wish to thank Cyprus Ports Authority, Ministry of Transport and newly formed Deputy Ministry of Tourism for their beneficial cooperation.”

Mr. Meaby continued “Cyprus has a great potential to capture the opportunities brought by the growth of cruise tourism. Our cooperation with Cyprus Ports Authority and newly formed Deputy Ministry of Tourism has been a great one. Establishing the Limassol port as a major regional cruise hub is a top priority for DP World Limassol. At DP World Limassol we are working hard, in order to promote the sustainable growth of Cyprus’ cruise sector and contribute to the development of the country’s tourism industry in general.”