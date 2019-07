The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

The EU Commission’s Director for climate change explains the plans to become climate neutral by 2050 Two years on from the collapse of talks at Crans Montana, we assess the current situation as regards the island’s reunification



For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/