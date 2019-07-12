July 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Greek central bank governor says he will recommend full lifting of capital controls

By Reuters News Service00
Greece central bank governor Yannis Stournaras.

The Bank of Greece will recommend capital controls in the country be fully lifted the soonest possible, central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Friday.

Greece imposed capital controls in June 2015 to stem a cash flight from banks as the country teetered on the verge of a financial meltdown during crisis talks with lenders.

“We consider they are no longer of use,” Stournaras told journalists after meeting new Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

“The Bank of Greece will recommend to the government that they (controls) be fully lifted the soonest possible.”

Restrictions, which started with a limit on cash withdrawals at 60 euros a day, have been gradually eased since then. The cap on cash withdrawals was fully lifted in Oct. 2018, but limits on money transfers abroad still remain.

Related posts

Britain replaces warship in Gulf, to maintain continuous presence

Reuters News Service

UN urges Yemen Houthi court to review 30 death sentences

Reuters News Service

Trump declares state of emergency in Louisiana ahead of storm

Reuters News Service

Hawaii’s Maui Island wildfire forces evacuations

Reuters News Service

First parts of Russian S-400 system delivered to Turkey

Reuters News Service

Air Canada flight diverted to Hawaii after turbulence, injuries reported

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign