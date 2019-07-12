July 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Africa

Huge blast in hotel in Somalia’s Kismayu, followed by gunfire – police

By Reuters News Service00
Somali firemen try to extinguish burning cars at the scene where a car bomb exploded in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A car bomb went off in a hotel in Somalia‘s port city of Kismayu where local elders and lawmakers were meeting, followed by gunfire, a police officer said on Friday.

The Islamist militant group al Shabaab, linked to Qaeda, said it had carried out a suicide attack.

“A blast occurred in Hotel Asasey in the heart of Kismayu, followed by gunfire. Local elders and lawmakers were having a meeting there. It is too early to know if there are any casualties,” Major Mohamed Abdi, a police officer, told Reuters from Kismayu.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, said the group was behind the attack and fighting was still going on.

Related posts

May says she will leave disappointed after Brexit failure

Reuters News Service

Turkey begins receiving Russian missiles in challenge to U.S. and NATO

Reuters News Service

Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris

Reuters News Service

The longest toilet break? Belgian sits for five days in bid for record

Reuters News Service

Trump to discuss immigration with Guatemalan president at White House on Monday

Reuters News Service

Air strikes on Syrian rebel enclave intensify

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign