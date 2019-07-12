Lawmakers approve staggered twice-year exams

Lawmakers on Friday approved the introduction of twice-yearly exams in high schools starting with the new school year.

The bill provides for the introduction of four-monthly exams starting with the fourth year and gradually extending it to the fifth and sixth years in 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 respectively.

Main opposition Akel, which disagreed with the proposal, said Cyprus had an exam-heavy education system that had to change.

The party accused the government of trying to tackle the dysfunctions of the system by adding more exams. Akel MP Andros Kafkalias suggested it was an educational crime only to be told by his Disy colleague Giorgos Karoullas that the only crime was the one currently in place.

The new scheme was opposed by teachers and students alike.