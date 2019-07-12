Partying by the beach

Cocktails and loud music are two essential features of beach parties, and the island’s coastline has been pumping with them already this summer and there are more to come.

Nicosia bar Zonkey, known for its dance-y atmosphere, is moving to Aigialos bar in Protaras on Saturday for a beach party. The bar’s resident DJs will rock the decks as Dr Cordoba, DJ Bkas and DJGrout, creating an explosive mix of Funk, Latin, Rock & RnB. What’s refreshing about summer parties is that they start early and Zonkey at the Beach is set to start at 5.30pm.

Also on Saturday, is a party at NAVA Seaside in Protaras which has been holding weekly parties this summer, as well as late-night concerts with big Greek stars. Naughty*Ca by Haze is Saturday’s event which will feature music by AndrewP and Giorgio Andreou. It’s dress code? Beachwear.

One more party is planned at NAVA for this weekend and it’s the WSTD at the Beach event. Top DJ of Mykonos, Valeron, will be present on Sunday playing music. Reservations are usually necessary for such events as they tend to get quite packed and you might not be let in without a table booked.

