Security guard beaten up at Eleftheria Square

Nicosia municipality on Friday called on the police to find the people who brutally beat up a private security guard at Eleftheria Square in the early hours because he did not let them enter the site on a motorcycle.

According to the spokesman of the Pasyfifa association of private security guards, Tryfonas Tryfonos, the incident took place at around 3.45am when two men on a motorcycle tried to enter the Eleftheria Square where construction work is still underway.

One of the security guards at the site told them they could not enter with the motorcycle and this led to the two men getting off the vehicle and attacking and beating him with their fists, Tryfonos said.

They ran off when his colleagues, who were elsewhere at the site, rushed to stop them.

The man was taken to the Nicosia general hospital. He was discharged later on Friday and will remain off duty to recover.

The attackers, according to Tryfonos, hit him badly to the face. Pasyfifa released photos showing a pool of the guard’s blood on the ground.

“You cannot even see his face, that’s how bad it is,” he said.

He added that attacks against private security guards are not uncommon and that they go through a lot for less than €5 per hour which is their salary.

“There are such incidents, in nightclubs for example, but also at a concert in Kourion (amphitheatre) where people pushed the guards and walked over them to go in,” he said.

Nicosia municipality said they have repeatedly asked for more police patrols in the area.

“We condemn this unacceptable act. We call on the police to find the culprits and bring them to justice,” the municipality said in an announcement.