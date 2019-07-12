State health services advertise for more doctors

The state health services (Okypy) on Friday announced 35 new vacancies for doctors of various specialisations to work at state hospitals after a strike earlier in the week warned that current staff have reached their limit.

Okypy said it is seeking medical professionals specialised in pathology, rheumatology, cardiology, gynaecology, and gastroenterology. The application deadline is August 2.

The new vacancies “are part of the broader framework for the upgrading and rationalisation of Okypy hospitals, so that their smooth operation can be ensured through their staff,” Okypy said.

Okypy added that in view of the way in which public hospitals are saturated by patients and in view of the heavy workload of current medical professionals, it is taking all necessary steps to fill vacant positions.

On Tuesday, members of state doctors union Pasyki staged a 24-hour strike at A&E departments islandwide over acute understaffing issues which they say put patients and staff at risk.

Pasyki said that A&E doctors have been working without a break for months which puts burnt-out doctors at risk for carrying out medical errors.