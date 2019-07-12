July 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspects arrested after bag stolen

By Staff Reporter00

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft outside a bank in Larnaca, police said on Friday.

A report filed on Wednesday said a 29-year-old woman was walking towards a bank she was just about to enter when a stranger stole her bag, which contained over €700.

The man fled the scene instantly along with another suspect that had been standing nearby.

Police managed to obtain enough material to lead to the arrest of two men aged 20 and 19 at around 2pm on Thursday.

Aradippou police continues investigations.

