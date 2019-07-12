Three arrested after fire breaks out near Astromeritis

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire in the area between Astromeritis and Potami, police said on Friday.

The police received a call at around 11pm on Thursday night that there was a fire in an agricultural area near the Astromeritis to Potami road and a car was seen leaving the area.

The fire burned some four donums of dry vegetation and eight hay bales.

Police managed to track down the car and arrested the 25-year-old driver as well as the passengers, a 35-year-old male and 21-year-old female.

They were arrested and Peristerona police continues investigations.