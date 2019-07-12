Tourism revenue up in April

Revenue from tourism in April 2019 presented an increase of 3 per cent year-on-year after having recorded a drop in the two previous months.

According to the Passengers Service, published by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism in April 2019 reached €186.6 million compared with €181.4 million in April 2018.

For the period of January-April 2019 revenue from tourism is estimated to be €375.2m compared with €382.5m for the same period in 2018, a drop of 1.9 per cent. It should be noted that last year was a record high in both tourist arrivals and revenue from tourism.

According to the official data per capita expenditure of tourist in April 2019 reached €566 compared with €577 in the corresponding month of the previous year, a drop of 1.9 per cent.

Per capita daily expenditure in April 2019 also fell 0.6 per cent compared with April 2018, down from €71.28 to €70.83. The average duration of stay also fell by 1.2 per cent, from 8.1 days in April 2018 to 8.0 days in April this year.

Per capita expenditure of tourists for the period January-April 2019 reached €546.32 compared with €559.54 at the same period of the previous year, a fall of 2.4 per cent.

Daily expenditure per capita for the period of January-April 2019 (€66.62) remained at similar levels when compared to the same four months of 2018 (€66.61).