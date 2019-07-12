July 12, 2019

Unsuitable drinking water in Anthoupolis

Water in one area in Anthoupolis, Nicosia is not safe to drink or used in cooking, the Nicosia water board said on Friday, as crews began cleaning the network.

In a statement, the board said tests had found the water in the Anthoupolis refugee estate unsuitable for consumption and crews have been working to clean the system and inspect the tanks.

The board said it had been informed of the problem by the health services who had tested the water and found deviations from the specified chemical parameters.

The board expressed regret over the inconvenience and informed consumers that it would be issuing a new announcement after fresh tests were conducted.

