A month full of Greek music

Concerts thrive this time of time and there’s nothing that defines a summer night in Cyprus better than an outdoor live music event with a cold beer in hand, and maybe a souvlaki. A whole array of well-known musicians from Greece and Cyprus are holding concerts in July, all over the island.

On their summer tour of Greece and Cyprus are Eleftheria Arvanitaki and Yiannis Kotsiras who have joined forces and talents for a special summer repertoire. The two popular Greek singers will be heading to most major cities of the island with performances on Sunday in Limassol, Tuesday in Nicosia and Wednesday in Larnaca. Tickets for their shows range between €20 and €30.

Former Cypriot X Factor winner Loukas Giorkas will return to his home country accompanied by Michalis Leventis for one performance on Friday at the Theatraki of the Community Council of Episkopi. Live music starts at 8pm and entrance is €10.

On the same day and also in Limassol, the popular Greek singer and accordion soloist Mirella Pachou will be performing at Vinylio Wine Etc from 9.30pm for the venue’s last live event of the summer season.

Larnaca will also have a concert on that day, with popular Greek band Pyx Lax, which reunited in 2018, and is celebrating 30 years since their foundation. Ammos Beach Bar will host the gig, welcoming in fans from 9pm. A little later on in the month, Ayia Skepi Therapeutic Community will celebrate its 20th anniversary on July 25 with a big concert by two popular Greek singers Lavrentis Macheritsas and Nikos Portokaloglou.

Two more beloved Greek musicians will head to Cyprus this month; Leonidas Balafas and Vasilis Rallis. On July 27, the two artists will take over Makenzy beach in Larnaca along with local bands and DJs. The two Greek singers will come on stage around 10pm.

Finally, the famous contemporary composer and pianist Stefanos Korkolis accompanied by singer Sofia Manousaki will present a unique voyage into the magical world of music poetry on July 29 in Larnaca and 30 in Paphos. During the concerts compositions of great composers such as Theodorakis, Hadzidakis, Mikroutsikos, Lagios, Spanos, as well as poems of Kavafis, Elitis, Seferis set to music by Korkolis will be performed.

Live music in July

