Beer to take over Paphos’ Medieval Castle Square

The Paphos Beer Festival returns for its 9th edition from Thursday to Saturday, featuring world beers, games, food and live music.

“Paphos Beer Festival (PBF) is the largest and longest-running festival of Paphos,” say organisers, “and it celebrates its 9th year in 2019, returning to the most amazing location at Paphos Medieval Castle Square. With great beer, live music and family entertainment, this is an event not to be missed.”

Beer will, of course, be the main element of the event ranging from local and international breweries and microbreweries. Expect tastes from Cyprus, Greece, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, England, Ireland, Japan, Russia, Bulgaria and Denmark among others. Beers will be available at the beer garden that will set up at the Square right next to the selection of street food that the organisers consider to pair up finely with the cool drink. Burgers, ribs, pizza, pulled pork and local delicacies will be part of the menu.

Festival-goers will have the chance to actually learn something more about beer and its production process through an interactive setup and play beer-related games for an opportunity to win prizes. Think western fayre: raging bull, beer pong and ring toss.

There will also be a children’s playground to entertain the youngsters while parents cool down with a pint. And the best part? Entrance to the festival is completely free.

9th Beer Festival

Beer fest with a wide selection of local and international beers, street food, games and a children’s playground. July 17-20. Medieval Castle, Paphos. 6pm-12am