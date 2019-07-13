Contemplate healthy lifestyle at Vegan Fam Festival

September might seem a long way to go but the summer will fly past sooner than you think. Just when you think all the fun is over and the cultural agenda will quieten down, a new festival appears.

And while everyone will be getting ready for the new academic year, a pioneer festival for the island invites the public to reflect on their wellbeing and eating habits.

The Vegan Fam Festival is set to take place on September 14 and before you dismiss it, recollect your thoughts and consider. This won’t be a hippy, vegans-only event. On the contrary, the organisers want to invite vegans and non-vegans as the festival’s aim is to celebrate life. Those interested in a healthy lifestyle and diet will surely benefit from the event as visitors will have the opportunity to learn about veganism through speeches and seminars, taste vegan food and sweets and attend workshops, yoga classes and cooking courses.

Gardening areas, product exhibitions, a kids’ corner, a shopping area will all be part of the first vegan festival of the island, all while listening to DJs and live music performances.

Vegan Fam Festival

Vegan festival featuring seminars of veganism, vegan food, yoga workshops, cooking classes and more. September 14. Ancient Olive Tree Park, Psematismenos Village, Larnaca. 10am-11pm. Free