July 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FMs of Cyprus and Greece to discuss Turkey’s EEZ activities

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Turkey`s actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) will be the focus of a meeting between Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and his new Greek counterpart Nicos Dendias in Brussels.

This will be their first meeting after Dendias’ assumed his duties at the beginning of this week. He and Christodoulides will meet on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which convenes on Monday.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is expected to adopt a draft text of measures against Turkey prepared by the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the 28 EU Member States (COREPER) over Ankara’s activities in Cyprus EEZ.

Christodoulides is also expected to brief his Greek counterpart on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem, and they will discuss the trilateral cooperation schemes in which Cyprus and Greece participate with other countries in the region.

Christodoulides and Dendias had a telephone conversation on Tuesday, during which the Cypriot foreign minister congratulated his Greek counterpart, and invited him to visit Cyprus. The invitation was accepted.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

