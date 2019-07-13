July 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four members of family drown in north

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
A beach in Davlos (Kaplica)

A trip to the beach of the village of Davlos (Kaplika) in the north on Sunday afternoon for a family of five ended in tragedy after four members of the family drowned at sea, leaving behind one 12-year-old boy.

The mother and father, aged 40 and 48, as well as two of their children, an 18-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, drowned while swimming off the coast at the Karpasia peninsula due to strong currents.

A third child aged 12 was rescued by other beachgoers who rushed into the sea to help the family. The 12-year-old was transferred to a hospital in north Famagusta.

A 32-year-old man who was among the beachgoers who attempted to rescue the family was also nearly drowned and was transferred to a hospital in north Nicosia.

Expressing his grief for the family tragedy, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said that the Turkish Cypriot state will take on the child’s care.

The funeral for the four family members will take place on Sunday.

