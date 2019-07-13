‘Nothing suspicious’ so far in mine clearance efforts

Nothing suspicious has so far been found in mine clearance efforts at targeted hazardous locations south of the green line in cooperation with the UN, a Cyprus News Agency source said on Saturday.

The clearance of mines from 18 hazardous areas along the green line – nine on each side of the divide – was one of several confidence-building measures (CBMs) agreed by the two leaders in February.

According to the latest report by UN secretary general Antonio Guterres earlier this week, “cancellation [of 18 suspected hazardous areas] began in May 2019 with support from UNFICYP and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).”

Three to four locations have already been scoured for mines on territory of the Republic, the CNA said citing an unnamed source, who noted that nothing suspicious has so far been found.

The Guterres report added that “further to a subsequent request by the Greek Cypriot side to conduct a combination of technical and non-technical surveys on the suspected hazardous areas, the work is now expected to be completed in early 2020.”