Partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Cyprus on July 16

The last lunar eclipse of 2019 will be a partial eclipse of a full moon and will be visible in Cyprus on the night of July 16 and 17.

Stargazers will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse, which will be visible to the naked eye, between 11pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.

The eclipse will be visible in areas across Australasia, Asia except northeastern parts, Africa, Europe except northernmost Scandinavia, and most of South America.

During a lunar eclipse, the Moon dips into the Earth’s shadow cast by the Sun. If the three bodies align completely, the Moon disappears entirely in the Earth’s umbra or darkest shadow. If the Moon only partially enters the umbra, we witness a partial eclipse of the Moon.