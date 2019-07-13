July 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Cyprus on July 16

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

The last lunar eclipse of 2019 will be a partial eclipse of a full moon and will be visible in Cyprus on the night of July 16 and 17.

Stargazers will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse, which will be visible to the naked eye, between 11pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.

The eclipse will be visible in areas across Australasia, Asia except northeastern parts, Africa, Europe except northernmost Scandinavia, and most of South America.

During a lunar eclipse, the Moon dips into the Earth’s shadow cast by the Sun. If the three bodies align completely, the Moon disappears entirely in the Earth’s umbra or darkest shadow. If the Moon only partially enters the umbra, we witness a partial eclipse of the Moon.

Related posts

Four members of family drown in north

Lizzy Ioannidou

Animal Party calls on Nicosia race club to alter hours

Staff Reporter

Beer to take over Paphos’ Medieval Castle Square

Eleni Philippou

Changes approved to ease title-deeds trap

George Psyllides

Was the Zenobia deliberately sunk?

Staff Reporter

Parliament says yes to extending hydrocarbons’ licences

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign