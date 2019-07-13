Two new state-funded homeless shelters to open in Limassol

THE cabinet has approved a proposal by the labour minister to create two hostels for homeless people in Limassol.

The hostels are expected to be up and running within the next few months.

According to government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou the labour ministry will fully fund the two facilities, which will cost around €534,000 a year.

The hostels, which will be created in existing facilities, will help deal with emergency cases for specific periods of time and will be operated by a non-governmental organisation with experience in developing and implementing social programmes.

The aim is to serve the needs of people facing temporary housing problems until they are able to find a permanent place to stay. The necessary psychological support will also be offered, Prodromou said, as well as other types of support so that they can reintegrate in society.

The labour ministry will fully cover the employment costs of staff including social workers and other specialists.

Prodromou said that the ministry was also cooperating with other non-governmental organisations for the operation of similar facilities where the need arises.

The cabinet decision follows the announcement earlier in the week of the operation of a centre for the homeless, also in Limassol, aiming to offer psychological support, help in finding a place to live and an action plan to help people get back on their feet.

The centre, called Sxedia will begin operation on Monday, July 15 and has been set up by the Limassol municipality in cooperation with the labour ministry. It is located on the east of the Tsirio Stadium on 17, Domnitsas Lanitou Kavounidou, 3116 and was inaugurated by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou on Friday.

The creation of these centres come after numerous calls by NGOs, parties and other organised groups for state help to tackle the problems caused by the spiralling rents, especially in Limassol.

Activists said last December that the increase in rents in Nicosia had reached up to 30 per cent while in Limassol they had doubled, resulting in an increase in homelessness.

According to the latest data from the labour ministry, the number of homeless people on social welfare’s radar has more than doubled each year since 2015 with 129 cases being managed last year compared with 49 in 2016 and 26 in 2015.

The Limassol chamber of commerce and industry (Keve) warned earlier this year that rents in the city would continue to spiral, because of the thousands of construction workers needed to complete the many development projects underway, and all requiring housing in or near the city.