July 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service on alert after fire erupts north of green line

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

The fire service was on alert on Sunday after a fire broke out north of the green line in an area behind the Liontarovounos hill in Aglandjia.

According to the fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, two forestry department trucks and one fire truck were placed on standby in case the flames spread into territory of the Republic. Police are also at the scene, Kettis noted.

He added that Cypriot authorities were in contact with the United Nations in case their intervention is needed should the fire spread into the green line.

 

 

