Little Sierra to be bid a final farewell

A final farewell will be bid on Sunday afternoon to six-year-old Sierra Graze Seucalliuc, the youngest victim of convicted serial killer Nikos Metaxas.

As is the case for all seven victims of Metaxas, the state will be shouldering the costs of the funeral service, which will be taking place more than a year after little Sierra was murdered.

As per the request of Sierra’s father, after the service the corpse will be transferred to Romania for burial.

Sierra was murdered by Metaxas alongside her mother, 39-year-old Mary Rose Tiburcio, on May 4, 2018.

Metaxas is the first recorded serial killer on the island and is currently serving seven life sentences in the central prisons.

Tiburcio was the first of Metaxas’ victims to be found in a mine shaft in Mitero on April 14 after heavy rains filled the shaft, raising the body upwards.

Six-year-old Sierra was the last victim to be found on June 12 in lake Memi in Xyliatos, where a tiresome operation including divers and high-tech equipment had for months been scouring an area of the lake falsely indicated by Metaxas, who was finally taken on-scene anew and pointed to the correct area, leading to the location of the body the same day.

During his conviction on June 12, Metaxas told the court that he had first strangled Mary Rose due to his belief that she was pimping out her daughter, before strangling the little girl “while thinking of the Greek genocide of 1922.”