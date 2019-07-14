Man wanted for cutting chunks of women’s hair in street arrested

A 23-year-old was arrested in Protaras in the early hours of Sunday after he was found carrying scissors, only for police to later find out that he was wanted for several attacks against women.

According to the police, the 23-year-old man was spotted moving suspiciously by a neighbourhood watch officer 40 minutes after midnight.

Parlimni police were called to the scene. From a body search they found that the 23-year-old was carrying scissors 30cm long, and arrested him for the illegal possession of a dangerous object.

Further investigation brought to light that the 23-year-old was possibly a man wanted by police for cases reported between June 2017 and June 2019, whereby a number of women said they were attacked on the coastal road of Protaras before a chunk of their hair was cut by the attacker.

Police searched the 23-year-old’s home to find several locks of hair, some of which were braided, as well as a bicycle similar to the one reported to have been used by the attacker.

Police said the 23-year-old confessed to being the wanted attacker.