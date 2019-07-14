July 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister of Agriculture to participate in CAP debate in Brussels

By CNA News Service00
Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis

The Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis, departed for Brussels on Sunday to attend the Agriculture and Fisheries Council of the EU set to take place on Monday, and to participate in the debate on the future of the CAP.

According to a PIO announcement, during the first Agriculture and Fisheries Council organised by Finland`s presidency, the Ministers will be briefed about the priorities and work program of the presidency in the fields of agriculture and fisheries in the next six months.

Finland`s presidency work program is expected with particular interest since Finland intends to finalise the legislative package for the new Common Agricultural Policy 2021-2027.

Ministers will also exchange views on the environmental and climate-related aspects of the post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy reform package and will be informed on the state of play of African swine fever, animal welfare during transport, as well as plant protection products and pest management.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

