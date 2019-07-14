President Anastasiades receives Akinci’s proposal for co-management of hydrocarbons

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday he had officially received the Turkish Cypriot leader’s formal proposal for the co-management of natural resources, an announcement by the presidency said.

According to the announcement, Anastasiades was handed the proposal by the head of the office of the UN aecretary general`s special representative in Cyprus, Sergiy Illarionov.

Anastasiades has also ordered a meeting of political party leaders on July 16, the announcement added, when he is expected to brief leaders on Akinci’s proposal and related developments.

The proposal submitted to the UN by Mustafa Akinci on Saturday is a formalised attempt to move forward with a proposal he has made in the past for the setting up of a joint committee for cooperation on hydrocarbons.

It said Akinci wanted to change the hydrocarbons’ issue from one of tension and conflict to cooperation. The proposal involves the establishment of a joint committee under the supervision of the UN which would have the same number of members from both sides, and an independent observer.

His proposal is also said to outline the structure, targets and methodology of the committee and includes the establishment of a fund and details on how this fund would be used. Akinci also sent the proposal to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the EU Commission and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Akinci’s proposal is likely to be welcomed by Guterres as the issue is part of what’s stalling the peace process from moving forward. In his latest report during the week, Guterres struck at a note of concern but kept his language neutral. “I have repeatedly stressed that the natural resources found in and around Cyprus should benefit both communities and constitute a strong incentive for all parties to find a mutually acceptable and durable solution to the Cyprus problem,” he said.