President says state has a duty to provide secure conditions to all citizens

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday that the state has a duty to provide secure working and living conditions to all citizens.

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides attended on Saturday evening an event, in Limassol, to commemorate 13 people who died in the aftermath of a deadly blast, that occurred in the summer of 2011 at the naval base “Evangelos Florakis” and read the address on behalf of President Anastasiades.

July 11, 2011 is listed among the most tragic days in Cyprus’ modern history and the blast that cost the lives of 13 people shook us all, highlighting the responsibilities and pathologies that led to this disaster, the President noted in his speech.

Apart from the death toll, the blast shook the foundations of the state and casted doubt over the ability of the state to protect its citizens, while dealing a huge blow to the country’s economy, he went on.

He noted that after 8 years, responsibilities have been allocated, people are aware of the facts, the competent institutions delivered their judgement, and the events are part of history.

Addressing the relatives of those who perished, President Anastasiades said that there are no words for their loss and assured them that the government will continue to support them in every way.

Thirteen people were killed by a huge blast, following a massive explosion at the Naval Base “Evaggelos Florakis”, near Limassol, on July 11, 2011.

The blast caused extensive damages to nearby Vassiliko power plant, leading to power shortages all over Cyprus. Communities in close proximity where also hit, while Mari village suffered most of the damage.

The blast occurred in the containers, full of munitions, which Cyprus had confiscated from a vessel sailing from Iran to Syria in 2009.