July 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spehar to hold meetings with top UN officials in New York

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar

The UN secretary general’s representative Elizabeth Spehar will be holding meetings in New York next week with high-raking UN officials to discuss the peacekeeping mission in Cyprus.

On Monday, Spehar is scheduled to brief representatives of countries contributing through personnel to Unficyp.

The UN security council will be briefed by Spehar on July 19, in continuation to the report of the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres received on July 10 where Guterres suggested extending the peacekeeping force’s mandate until January 31, 2020.

Separate meetings will also be held with senior UN officials, including the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and possibly the UN under-secretary-general for political affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

