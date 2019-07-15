Christodoulides briefs new Greek FM on Cyprus issue

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Tuesday has his first official meeting with his new Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, prior to the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Christodoulides “had the opportunity to make in-depth briefing of his Greek counterpart on the current developments in the Cyprus issue and the ongoing Turkish illegal actions within the territorial waters and the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus.”

An announcement said the excellent level of cooperation between the two countries was reaffirmed at the meeting, with the two ministers underlining their commitment to continue and further enhance close co-operation, both bilaterally and at European level. It was noted that “the importance of the joint action of Cyprus and Greece in the context of tripartite partnerships as well as of the EU-Mediterranean Mediterranean Member States (MED-7) was emphasised”.

It was also announced that the two ministers agreed to be in constant contact, both at political and service level, for coordination and joint action at the international level.

The two ministers will have the opportunity to attend extended talks when Dendias will accompany Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the official visit of the Greek Prime Minister to Cyprus in the near future.