Although an area of low pressure on Monday brings with it cooler temperatures, it will also mean rain showers, which have already started in Paphos.

According to the Met Office, there is also the chance of an isolated storm.

Rains have hit in Paphos in the early morning and could move to the east coast by the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35C inland, 30 on the west coast, 32 on the remaining coasts and 27 on the mountains.

More rain and storms are expected on Thursday.