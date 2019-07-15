Famagusta mayor dies while on holiday

Famagusta Mayor Alexis Galanos died on Monday at the age of 79.

He was on holiday on a Greek island. He has been serving as Famagusta Mayor since 2006.

Galanos, born in 1940, was House President between 1991 to 1996.

He was one of the founders of the Democratic Party and served as the party’s general secretary from 1989 until 1990 and as vice-president from 1990 until 1996.

He also served as an MP between 1976 and 1999.

In 1998, after leaving DIKO over disagreements with the then leader Spyros Kyprianou, he founded the Eurodemocratic Renewal Party