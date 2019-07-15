July 15, 2019

Greek police question suspect over death of American scientist

By Reuters News Service00
A police officer and a member of a fire brigade search and rescue team stand behind a police cordon, in an area where the body of a woman was found, near the village of Kolimpari on the island of Crete, Greece, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Makis Kartsonakis NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Greek police were questioning a 27-year-old man over the death of an American scientist whose body was found on the island of Crete last week, police sources there said on Monday.

Suzanne Eaton, 60, a molecular biologist at the world-renowned Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was found dead in a disused military bunker on July 8, a week after she went missing.

A post-mortem concluded that she died of asphyxiation while contusions found on the victim may have been inflicted to immobilise her, police sources told Reuters.

Eaton had been on the island for a science conference. It was thought she had gone for a run, and colleagues raised the alarm when she failed to return.

Eaton’s body was found by cavers in the bunker, a system of manmade caves used by the Nazis during the World Two occupation of Crete.

Dresden University’s Max Planck Institute, where Eaton was a research group leader, described her in a statement on its website as “a leading scientist in her field, a strong athlete, runner and senior black belt in Tae Kwon Do.”

