The Foreign Affairs Council, chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, will on Monday adopt formal measures against Turkey in response to its continued activity within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

The package of measures was initially approved under silent procedure that ended Friday afternoon. The FAC will officially adopt the same package at the beginning of the agenda, while ministers are expected to review recent developments in relation to Turkey, shortly afterwards.

The package includes a cut of €146 million in EU funds from Turkey’s pre-accession funds, the freezing of the investment activity of the European Investment Bank in Turkey, the freezing of the EU-Turkey aviation agreement and the cancellation of a series of high-level EU-Turkey dialogues on the economy, energy, transport and agriculture, and finally 28 will provide that in the event of non-compliance or further escalation the EU is also ready for targeted measures against persons and companies related to this drilling.

“We stand behind Cyprus,” said Dutch Foreign Minister Stefan Brook entering the Council venue when asked if we should expect “sanctions” today.

Foreign ministers at the meeting are also set to discuss developments in Sudan, Iran and Iraq. The Council is expected to adopt a number of conclusions and decisions without debate, including conclusions on EU priorities at the United Nations and the 74th UN General Assembly.