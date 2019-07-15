Neo Plaza to be powered by Cablenet’s Fiberpower® network

Neo Plaza, the open-air outlet village which is due to open its doors in September 2020, has selected Cablenet’s independent network with fiberpower® speeds, in order to provide reliable connectivity services to Neo Plaza. It will also offer, a pleasant and enhanced Wi-Fi experience to all the guests visiting the outlet village. Additional services will include enhanced telecommunication, next generation TV services and smart Wi-Fi solutions.

The works on the 10,000m² scheme that will be constructed on a 35,000m² site are under way and it estimated to be completed in May 2020. Inspired by Cypriot architectural traditions, the new outlet village will host around 50 retail shops, a recreational park, a children’s playground, an arts and crafts section, and a food court. Top retailers and chain stores have shown interest in the investment, while the primary focus for the developers is to remain true to the mission of discounted outlet stores.

Sotiris Sigalas, General Manager at Neo Plaza, commented: “Cablenet’s independent, reliable and state of the art network will allow Neo Plaza to offer a pleasant user experience to both our work force as well as to our visitors.”

Thomas Hoplaros, Sales and Business Development Manager, commented: “As Cablenet we are excited to be part of this new innovative project which is a first for Cyprus. With our next generation network which offers fiberpower® speeds and our innovative services offered to Neo Plaza; staff, visitors and tenants can rest assured that they will receive an enhanced user experience”.