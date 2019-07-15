New Division celebrates 30th anniversary with a party

It has indeed been 30 years since New Division first made its mark on the capital’s nightlife and it is remarkable to think how many different generations have partied there. Celebrating its legacy and its birthday, the bar is organising a party on July 28 with a dozen DJs.

Open since 1989, it was initially in Ayios Andreas before it moved to its current location in 1993, where The Four Oaks Pub used to be.

Its summery garden is a favourite spot for locals yet there’s something about New Division that invites a diverse crowd, be it old, young, Cypriots or tourists.

“We are just welcoming to all people,” says bar manager Marios. “We have our doors open for everyone who wants to join us and it actually makes us happy having a wide range of people coming to the bar. Another factor would be the music, which most of the times people of all ages and origins can enjoy and relate to.”

It’s a venue that wants to make people who visit feel like they are somewhere familiar, somewhere where they can dance if they feel like it or just relax and have a drink. And having hosted countless DJs and live bands over the years, music variety is a big part of the bar’s success.

For their 30-year anniversary, the party will start at 5pm on July 28 with music by some of the DJs the bar has collaborated with over the years. Stef &Zen, Kara, Groovy Tourist (a.k.a. Johnny Blue), Claudio & Vassilis Palamas, Pueblo Franco & The Mighty Scoop, Sofronis, Marcos and Cotsios o Pikatillis will be on the decks creating the party atmosphere.

New Division 30th Anniversary

Bar celebrates its 30th birthday with a party and music by DJs Stef &Zen, Kara, Groovy Tourist (a.k.a. Johnny Blue), Claudio & Vassilis Palamas, Pueblo Franco & The Mighty Scoop, Sofronis, Marcos and Cotsios o Pikatillis. July 28. New Division, Nicosia. 5pm onwards