July 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Greek PM due in Cyprus on July 29

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be visiting Cyprus on July 29, as agreed during a telephone conversation on Monday with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Anastasiades and Mitsotakis confirmed the complete alignment of the goals of the two countries, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in a post on Twitter.

During his Cyprus visit in two weeks, New Democracy’s Mitsotakis, who swept to power in Greece on July 7 ousting the Syriza government of Alexis Tsipras, will be accompanied by the Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias, who will be meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides.

The two foreign ministers met for the first time in Brussels on Monday.

