What about the ‘illegal’ aerial masts?

On a minor point, Diko demanding an investigation into the compliance with RoC law of licences held by specific mobile telephony providers looks rather close to being an own goal.

It was only a few months ago that CM reported the House Labour Committee’s chair saying that half of the aerial masts in the RoC were unlicensed (without any suggestion that the relevant laws of the RoC be properly enforced).

The words ‘glass houses’, ‘throw’ and ‘stones’ spring to mind (yet again).

BF