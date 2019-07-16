Ex girlfriend of murder suspect said she feared would be next

The ex girlfriend of the main suspect in the double murder of a couple in Nicosia on Tuesday told a court she feared she would be the next victim if she told police what had happened on April 18, 2018 in the Strovolos home.

“If I opened my mouth I would have perhaps been the next victim,” Sarah Shams told the criminal court. Loizos Tzionis said he killed two people and if necessary he would do it again, she added.

The 21-year-old, who has already been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to lesser charges, said she lied to police the first two times she gave a statement because she was certain Tzionis, 33, would manage to get away with it.

He had overcome any fear of getting arrested after the first days went by, she told the court.

“I believed Tzionis would find the perfect story to deceive the police.” He was able to lie to a point that others would believe him 100 per cent, she said.

Asked if she knew how much cash or other valuables were at the house on Zalongos Street, Shams said Tzionis spoke of a large amount of cash and jewellery.

The court heard that with the loot from the house, Tzionis had been planning to take her and another defendant, Lefteris Solomou, on a trip to Russia and buy back his grandfather’s houses.

Shams said that on the night of the murders she and Solomou, 23, had stayed behind at Tzionis’ family home. Tzionis went to the house with his friend Marios Hadjixenophontos, 22, also a defendant in the case.

The 21-year-old said Tzionis had access to her mobile phone and tablet but she could not access his.

In a meesage to Hadjixenophontos on April 17, Tzionis wrote: “tonight they will die. God willing.”

Shams told the court the robbery had been planned for the 17th initially.

Tzionis, Shams, Solomou, and Hadjixenophontos had been charged with premeditated murder in the double killing of 60-year-old Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou and Dina Sergiou, 59.

All four had pleaded not guilty initially but Shams later changed her plea and struck a deal with prosecution to testify against the rest.

Solomou, Tzionis’ half-brother has also changed his plea and admitted two lesser charges.