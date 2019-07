The funeral for Famagusta Mayor Alexis Galanos, 78, who died suddenly on Monday while on holiday on the Greek island of Kos will be held next Monday, July 22, at 5pm at the Church of the Wisdom of God in Strovolos.

A post mortem on the former MP and House Speaker is to be carried on Kos on Tuesday afternoon to determine the cause of death.

CNA reported that was not yet announced where Galanos would be buried.