Industry expenditure on environmental protection growing

Expenditure on environmental protection in industry increased to €29.8m in 2017 from €24.2m the previous year, according to data released on Tuesday.

In 2017, environmental spending accounted for 0.15 per cent of GDP, the statistical service said.

By sector of economic activity, manufacturing industries reported the lion’s share of expenditure at €24.7m, mining, quarrying and electricity €4.9m, and water treatment and supply €0.2m.

In the manufacturing sector the total was broken down into food processing €8.9m, non-metallic mineral products €8.4m, beverages €1.7m, pharmaceuticals and preparations €1.2m and basic metals €1.1m.

By environmental domain, expenditure relating to the reduction of air emissions accounted for €10.9m of total spending, monitoring, treatment and disposal of waste €9.9m, treatment of wastewater €7.1m and other actions such as the abatement of noise and vibrations, the protection of soil and groundwater and the protection of natural resources and biodiversity €1.9m.