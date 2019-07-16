Ktima Gerolemo: at the heart of the island’s wine industry

Undisputedly, Omodos village is the wine capital of Cyprus, surrounded by several wineries and their vineyards covering the mountain tops such as Afames and Kremnos of Laona. Not far from Limassol and built on the west bank of Cha-potami, Omodos is buzzing every day with visitors from all over the world. They come to admire its large plaza, the Monastery of the Holy Cross, the medieval Wine Press and walk aimlessly around the narrow alleys and the stone houses. Above all, visitors, enjoy its tasty grapes and great wine that, as tradition says was the cause for the island being conquered by the inebriate Sultan Selem II.

Sultan Selem would be more justified in conquering Cyprus nowadays by visiting Ktima Gerolemo, just 1km north of Omodos, right in the heart of the wine producing area. The Athinodorou brothers built this winery in the early 80s with their father who owned a coffee shop in the middle of the square used to sell their wines to the tourists passing through.

This is a winery that was built in stages, completed in February 1989. The Athinodorou brothers focus on quality and experiment a lot with indigenous varieties such as Xynisteri, Morokanella, Opthalmo, Maratheftiko and Yiannoudi. They also produce Commandaria from Xynisteri and Mavro. Furthermore, they produce probably the best Riesling on the island and Muscat-based whites both dry and sweet in addition to red imports including Cabernet Sauvignon, Mataro and Syrah.

2018 Ktima Gerolemo Morokanella, PGI Lemesos

This is an attractive floral and fruity wine with a touch of minerality. Straw yellow with green reflections. Great balance between acidity, alcohol and fruit as well as aromas of white flowers, almonds and a hint of tropical notes to arouse the senses. Pairs well with fresh seafood, raw fish and shellfish particularly oysters, rabbit, chicken and pork. €12

2018 Ktima Gerolemo Xynisteri Dryos (Oak) PGI Lemesos

This is a serious Xynisteri that takes on the weight and intensity of a serious Chardonnay with dried apple and pineapple character, wild flowers, exotic fruit and Mediterranean scrub. Soft straw yellow colour with green tinges. Intense primary aroma, delicate, lingering, excellent secondary aroma of oak, great bouquet. The palate is lively, fresh, rich, balanced, delicate and fine. Pair with fish starters, ravioli with halloumi and mint filling, seafood risotto, artichoke risotto, linguine with seafood dressing stewed and grilled fish, white meats and medium mature cheese. €9

2018 Ktima Gerolemo Riesling PGI Lemesos

Riesling vinified in Cyprus, one of the surprises when you visit the winery. It offers a clean crisp bouquet, some sweet lime and mandarin, candied orange and lychee aromas, even with subtle mineral notes. The mouth-watering acidity is beautifully balanced by flavourful Omodhos Riesling fruit. On the palate, it’s light to medium-bodied, off-dry and stony, with mouthwatering acids and refreshing spritz. €13

2018 Ktima Gerolemo Muscat Medium-Dry, PGI Lemesos

With a pale sunshine yellow colour, this Muscat has intense aromas of peaches, rose petals and ginger. On the palate, it is delicately sweet with some dry notes, with modest acidity, good balance and complexity with a finish of fresh apricots. €12

2018 Ktima Gerolemo Rosé PGI Lemesos

This Maratheftiko rosé is smooth and flavourful, displaying intense and vibrant plum and dark fruits, with hints of black pepper and spice. A lush, fleshy and appealing palate with floral aromas. It is well balanced and easy to drink. It pairs beautifully with grilled meats, salmon or even pizza with fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. €12

2016 Ktima Gerolemo Cabernet Sauvignon PGI Lemesos

Fortified and aged for six months in oak, beginning with a gorgeous nose of boysenberry, cherry, strawberry, cedar, sage and licorice, this lush and lively Cabernet captures the rich diversity of Omodhos Afames vineyards. €16

2017 Ktima Gerolemo Maratheftiko PGI Lemesos

A deep ruby red colour introduces a wine with wonderful plush fruit layered aromas of black cherry, blackberry, vanilla, cedar and baking spice. The palate opens with juicy red fruit, clove and toasty oak. This Merlot is beautifully balanced with soft tannins and a luscious finish. Delicious with duck, barbecued chicken, cherry-glazed pork tenderloin, tomato-based pastas and black olive and mushroom pizza. €14

2016 Ktima Gerolemo Syrah PGI Lemesos

Fermented and aged for six months in French oak, it has intense, perfumed fruits with an underlying layer of lavender and spice. Dense dark cherry and blueberry fruit are perfectly interwoven with subtle nuances of white peach, spice and cinnamon. Full-bodied with great concentration yet retaining soft supple tannins, this suave wine has impeccable balance. Its immediate charm can be enjoyed upon release with just a few hours breathing, but I recommend locking other bottles away for at least five years to enjoy its full potential. €12

2017 Ktima Gerolemo Yiannoudi Limited Release, PGI Lemesos

This refined and powerful red comes from a single vineyard owned by the family. It has a deep red colour with violet hues and features concentrated and ripe red fruit like red plum, raspberry and boysenberry. On the palate it offers lilting spiciness midpalate, with a finish that features licorice and dried ginger accents. €20

2013 Ktima Gerolemo Commandaria PDO 50cl

Lush and complex, this classy Commandaria with its amber colour is a combination of Xynisteri and Mavro. Alcohol levels are low at 11.5%. The intensity of fruit flavour on the finish is very appealing and the structure should let it age reasonably well. A real Commandaria at a nicer price. €18

N/V Ktima Gerolemo Muscat Reserved Natural Sweet Wine, 50cl

Aromatic green apple, apricots, tangerine, lime, peach and pineapple fruit notes rounded out by characters of fresh flowers. This fun dessert wine is pleasantly sweet and wonderfully drinkable. Best consumed with fruit-based desserts or even with seafood and fish dishes with some Asian flavours, great for blue cheese too. €15